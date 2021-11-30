Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.30. 60,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,690. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

