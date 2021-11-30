Curi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

