Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,307 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.97. 45,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090,838. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

