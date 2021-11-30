Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. 2,003,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,471. Curis has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $447.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.78.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 9.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,971,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 175,796 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

