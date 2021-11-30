cVault.finance Hits Market Capitalization of $128.55 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $12,855.08 or 0.22313633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $128.55 million and $112,767.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00045004 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00234990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00088752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.