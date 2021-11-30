CWV Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,093.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $13.85 million and $10,093.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00071582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00093985 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,625.09 or 0.08036553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,661.21 or 1.00192152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021830 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

