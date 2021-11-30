CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 84.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 59.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 23,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $180,060.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBE opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.69. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberOptics Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.