Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the October 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DKILY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. 118,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,376. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

