Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.
Several research firms recently commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Dana stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Dana has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.41.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.
About Dana
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
