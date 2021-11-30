Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research firms recently commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,233,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,714 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Dana has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

