Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Increased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $326.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.13. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $233.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

