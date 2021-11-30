Daniel S. Fuller Buys 1,275 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE EAT traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.60. 1,133,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. Wedbush cut their target price on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,641 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,313,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

