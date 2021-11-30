DAO Maker (DAO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.36 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $341.99 million and $7.36 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $5.41 or 0.00009288 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00064732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00071970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00093806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,630.12 or 0.07941775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,309.83 or 1.00015360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 63,158,946 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.