Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $1,020,937.50 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total value of $1,020,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $913,162.50.

On Monday, September 27th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $796,781.25.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $157,663.38.

Datadog stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.79. The stock had a trading volume of 120,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,220. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,250.98 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Datadog by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

