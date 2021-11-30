DCC plc (LON:DCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,133.60 ($93.20).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,783 ($101.69) to GBX 7,640 ($99.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get DCC alerts:

DCC stock traded down GBX 96 ($1.25) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,538 ($72.35). The stock had a trading volume of 468,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,975. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,178 ($67.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,684 ($87.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,102.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,081.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 55.85 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Alan Ralph bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,148 ($80.32) per share, with a total value of £92,220 ($120,486.02).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.