Deeper Network Market Cap Reaches $154.88 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $154.88 million and $2.44 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00064732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00071970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00093806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,630.12 or 0.07941775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,309.83 or 1.00015360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

