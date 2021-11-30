DeFiner (FIN) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. DeFiner has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $231,689.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFiner has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00235508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00089370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

FIN is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,881,256 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

