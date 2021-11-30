Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Raymond James

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $36.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

