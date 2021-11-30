Delta Capital Management LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,625,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.