Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$135,255.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total value of C$135,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,900 shares in the company, valued at C$136,107.

Shares of DML traded down C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,113. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.07.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$9.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DML. TD Securities lifted their target price on Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

