Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €179.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($189.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €158.41 ($180.02).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €142.20 ($161.59) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 52 week high of €152.65 ($173.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is €145.45 and its 200-day moving average is €143.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.55.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.