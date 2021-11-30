DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in DexCom by 4.3% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 301 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total transaction of $320,155.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,362 shares of company stock valued at $22,928,585. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $571.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.38 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.