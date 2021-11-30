DFI.Money Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,520.44 or 0.06061902 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $135.87 million and approximately $22.71 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00236623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00088775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

