Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

NYSE DEO traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $203.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,142. Diageo has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.65 and a 200-day moving average of $195.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diageo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after acquiring an additional 149,706 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

