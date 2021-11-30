Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 860,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 511,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Diana Shipping by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 253,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,762. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.45 million, a P/E ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

