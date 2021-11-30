DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $50.04 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after acquiring an additional 797,236 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,609,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 815.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 532,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 474,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

