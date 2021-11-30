Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Short Interest Update

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DSTZF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. Distell Group has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Get Distell Group alerts:

About Distell Group

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, International, and Corporate. The International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Distell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.