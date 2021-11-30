DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Down 6.5%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $32.42. Approximately 19,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,430,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC upped their price target on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

