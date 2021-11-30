DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,065 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,038 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Splunk by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $207.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.75.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.