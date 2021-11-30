DNB Asset Management AS Buys 621 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $645.49 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.80.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.57.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

