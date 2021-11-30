DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 4,001 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,429 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,098 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $6,083,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,036 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $34,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

