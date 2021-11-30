DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.46.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $331.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.