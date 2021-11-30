DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after buying an additional 876,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after buying an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,312,000 after buying an additional 235,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $240.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.37 and a 200 day moving average of $223.76. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.84 and a 52 week high of $247.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.25.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

