DNB Asset Management AS Sells 30,748 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,748 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.77% of Energy Recovery worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,608,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after buying an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after buying an additional 210,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 116.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after buying an additional 652,234 shares during the last quarter. 59.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $120,796.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,246 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

