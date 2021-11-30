DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have 190.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of 187.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 179.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.57.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.43.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $2.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

