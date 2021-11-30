DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 36.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $251.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

