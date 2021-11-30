Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.520-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.130 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.67.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

NYSE DLB opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.88. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $85.05 and a one year high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,458 shares of company stock worth $8,025,751. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.