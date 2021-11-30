Donut Reaches Market Capitalization of $789,249.35 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. Donut has a market capitalization of $789,249.35 and $40,497.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Donut has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00094626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.78 or 0.08080803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,356.79 or 1.00153686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021886 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

