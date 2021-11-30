Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGY opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

