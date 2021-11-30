Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGY opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.
Drax Group Company Profile
