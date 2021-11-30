DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,694,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

