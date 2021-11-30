Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

DX traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.72. 1,292,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

