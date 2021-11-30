E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) versus Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Financial Review

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E2open Parent and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $330.01 million 11.24 -$37.13 million N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million $0.16 62.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for E2open Parent and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 2 2 0 2.50 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

E2open Parent presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.18%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.37%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Volatility and Risk

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -108.20% -95.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of E2open Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

