Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $165.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after acquiring an additional 554,737 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 84.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,724,000 after buying an additional 243,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.22. 326,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,941. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $90.85 and a 1 year high of $166.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

