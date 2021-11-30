Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report $48.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.51 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $49.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $177.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.74 million to $178.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $297.13 million, with estimates ranging from $285.66 million to $308.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

EGRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,063,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $47.68. 98,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,599. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $615.74 million, a PE ratio of 116.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

See Also: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.