Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 15th

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 270,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

