easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a 900.00 target price for the company. AlphaValue downgraded easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $900.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.5097 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

