Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $227.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.06. 23,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,361,710 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.