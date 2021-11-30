Eii Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,064,000 after buying an additional 281,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,175,000 after buying an additional 94,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after buying an additional 536,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after buying an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,630,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,533,000 after buying an additional 171,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

XHR stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

