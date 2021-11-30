Eii Capital Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Eii Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.