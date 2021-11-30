Eii Capital Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Eii Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Duke Realty makes up 1.2% of Eii Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,041,000 after buying an additional 557,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,901,000 after buying an additional 371,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after buying an additional 1,276,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,761,000 after buying an additional 178,354 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,006,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,080,000 after buying an additional 123,036 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

