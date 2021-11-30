Eii Capital Management Inc. Has $587,000 Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Eii Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,989 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,488 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.